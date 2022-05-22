Entertainment

Fernando Colunga is seen from the streets of New York with some aesthetic “fixes”: PHOTOS

At 56 years of age and remembered as the spoiled heartthrob of Mexican soap operas, Fernando Colunga takes criticism for look “stretched” face from New York City.

And it is that the actor is remembered for great productions within which they stand out “Alborada”, “Tomorrow is forever” and “María la del barrio” alongside Thalía.

