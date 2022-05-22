Fernando Colunga is seen from the streets of New York with some aesthetic “fixes”: PHOTOS

At 56 years of age and remembered as the spoiled heartthrob of Mexican soap operas, Fernando Colunga takes criticism for look “stretched” face from New York City.

And it is that the actor is remembered for great productions within which they stand out “Alborada”, “Tomorrow is forever” and “María la del barrio” alongside Thalía.

However, for some time now, Colunga has decided to reinvent his career and bet on other types of productions, for which he surprised everyone with his departure from the leading role of “Malverde” on Telemundo.

It is worth mentioning that at that time, the Spanish-speaking network assured that it was by mutual agreement, since the Mexican is still being considered for future productions.

Proof of this is that he is a few months away from premiering a series for Telemundo’s streaming platform called “The Story of a Clan”, where he intends to show a new side of his talent.

The actor has dazzled with his stretched face. Photo: Getty Images

However, his most recent appearance has been clouded by a small detail that all fans could notice, and it is about what stretched that shows off his face at 56 years of age.

Fernando Colunga sports plastic surgery from New York

The soap opera heartthrob was seen arm in arm with his compatriot, Kate del Castillo, as one of the special guests at the event organized by the American television station.

From the hand of the famous Spanish-speaking chain, Colunga will be the star of ‘El Conde’, an adaptation of the classic by Alejandro Dumas, as was known in the meeting that brought together other stars such as Jaime Camil and Iván Sánchez.

The actors have given much to talk about with their new look. Photo: Twitter

“We are going to hope that the public is happy, that the public likes it because that is the objective of the work…”, he said during the talk.

However, the fans assure that the Mexican actor has kept the actor’s face, since they assure that it is evident that some aesthetic fix.

true to formColunga broke square with an elegant look completely in black, same that highlighted each of his features, which gave him a much more jovial appearance.

Until now, the actor has not come out to confirm or deny that any aesthetic arrangement was made, but it is expected that in the next few days he will make some kind of statement.

Many fans claim that the actor refuses to age. Photo: Telemundo

