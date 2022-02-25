Fernando Colunga reappears and unleashes the madness of his fans

Fans of Fernando Colunga say that the 55-year-old actor looks “younger and more handsome” in the photographs that circulate on the networks in which the television heartthrob reappeared after being absent from the public eye for several months.

Colunga, who starred in successful melodramas for Televisa such as “La Usurpadora”, “María la del Barrio”, “Alborada” and “Abrázame very strong” is part of the cast of the Telemundo series called “Historia de un clan”.

In the photographs, shared by the actor Manuel Masalva, Colunga appears smiling in a blue shirt and denim pants.

The actor’s followers thanked the photographs and praised Colunga, highlighting that despite the fact that he will turn 56 on March 3, “he looks better than ever.”

Fernando Colunga’s new project

“Historia de un clan”, is a series that will have 10 episodes and is an adaptation of an Argentine story, in addition to Fernando Colunga, the cast also includes Lisa Owen, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro de Hoyos, Samantha Siqueiros, Roberta Damián and Antonio de la Vega, among others.

The series has been inspired by real events and tells the story of a family known as the Greco, and despite appearing to be a traditional family, they hide a criminal clan.

Fernando Colunga will play Aquiles Greco, who in fiction is a disciplined and authoritarian man. After being an officer for many years, he has retired and will seek ways to maintain his family’s status.

Colunga was expected to return to the small screen in the production of “Malverde: El santo patron”, however, finally the actor was not part of the cast despite the fact that he already had a dressing room and costumes to film the first scenes.

