Fernando Colunga reappears in networks and looks unrecognizable The actor's photographs unleashed a wave of messages from his fans FEB. 22. 2022

One of the most attractive, loved and talented telenovela leading men is without a doubt Ferdinand colungawho now left more than one user of social networks with their mouths open by reappearing and looking unrecognizable in tremendous photos.

The images were shared by the actor and musician Manuel Masalva, who on his official Instagram account shared a series of images in which he showed how good the protagonist of soap operas like “Alborada”, “Amor Real” and “Because love” looks. command’, among others’.

“Beautiful week my people, because we are working and with this leader, building a family and an incredible story… Thank you Fernando for the tremendous trip and the great learning of professionalism and generosity, you are Unique and Powerful companion. We love you”, he pointed out as a description of the portraits.

The actors are part of a new project, but what caught the most attention was that in the photos Fernando Colunga looks younger than ever, getting thousands of “likes” and unleashing a wave of messages.

The faithful admirers of the actor detailed that he looked very handsome and that it seemed that he had taken ten years off himself; In addition, they appreciated the emotional message that Masalva dedicated to the television star.

“Thank you for the beautiful words and love for Fernando Colunga, we love him”, “Couple of beautiful, but more Colunga”, “Magnificent photography”, “Oh my God, Fernando like good wines”, “Mega handsome”, ” My boyfriend Colunga, younger every day”, “How barbaric he is rejuvenated”, “How beautiful”, were some of the messages that can be read on social networks.