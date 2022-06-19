Fernando Colunga would have agreed to return to the screens due to pressure at home

June 18, 2022 4:30 p.m.

In the 1990s the name of Fernando Colunga He was considered one of the most important when it came to television leading men, but after more than a dozen productions he simply disappeared from the drama. For this reason, now that he returned in the new Telemundo series, it is believed that some pressure at home made him accept the proposal.

It was six years that the Mexican actor was away from the screens, since his last telenovela was in Pasión y Poder where he had an antagonistic role. Since then a wave of rumors surrounded him and they spoke of the alleged reasons he had had to take a step back in his career.

Fernando Colunga returns to TV

surprisingly for many Fernando Colunga He returned to television thanks to Telemundo with “El Conde: amor y honor” in which he will star alongside Ana Brenda Contreras. And although there is the idea that it would not have been easy to convince him, his return could also be due to pressure from his girlfriend, Blanca Soto who would have required him to return to work and no longer stay at home.

If this hypothesis were true, it is easy to imagine that the Mexican actor would sit down without problems with the producers of the new Telemundo series to consolidate his great comeback. Not to mention the large amount of money that he surely asked for as a condition to star in the series.

