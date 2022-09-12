Fernando Hierro, Pedro Guillén, Villalón and Pablo del Río participate in the COE medicine sessions

MADRID, Sep. 12 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Former soccer player Fernando Hierro, doctors Pedro Guillén and José María Villalón and psychologist Pablo del Río participate, among others, in the XVI Conference on Medicine and High-Level Sports, organized by the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) and which will be inaugurated by its President, Alejandro Blanco, this Friday in Madrid.

Promoted by the Medical Scientific Commission of the COE, professionals from medicine, psychology and physiotherapy will debate from 9:00 a.m. on the update on doping and the management of ergogenic aids in high performance; the application of regenerative medicine in sports injuries; the importance of genetics in sport; and artificial intelligence and new technologies applied to the High Performance athlete.

Mental health in elite sports, physiotherapy and chronic pain in sports will also be addressed on this day, which will also include the national volleyball coach, Miguel Rivera; that of artistic gymnastics, Lucía Guisado; Xabier Yanguas, former head of medical services at FC Barcelona; and Santi Deó, president of the Medical Scientific Commission of the COE.