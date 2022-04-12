Fernando Ortiz achieves a record with America that neither Solari nor Herrera achieved

Tano Ortiz has almost perfect numbers with America, which have already led him to beat Santiago Solari and Piojo Herrera.

It may just be an interim, but Ferdinand Ortiz is proving that he has the credentials to lead the America. With five games on the bench, the Argentine already reached a recordwhich at the time Santiago Solari and Miguel Herrera could not achieve.

Let us remember that Tano came to replace Indiecito as technical director. At that time, the Eagles were in the last places of the Clausura 2022 Tournament, with just one win and many doubts in the team’s actions. In just over a month, Fernando changed the face of the club and today he is fully involved in the fight to enter the Liguilla.

Ortiz’s stay was full of criticism and uncertainty, but the balance so far is more than favorable. Four wins, one draw and one loss They have the Coapa team located in 11th place in the standings, adding 16 points.

Good results have their reward and for Fernando it means having reached the record of being the first coach in the history of America to reach four games without conceding a goal in his first five official games managed.

Does Fernando Ortiz stay as America’s permanent coach?

In recent days, the rumor has spread that the Tano has the possibility of staying in Coapa for the Apertura 2022 tournament, if it achieves a certain objective imposed by the directive. With the proper functioning of the equipment, it is very likely that he will succeed.

