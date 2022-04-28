Fernando Ortíz already has the replacement for Roger Martínez

Roger Martínez will not be able to play with América and against Cruz Azul due to the accumulation of yellow cards. For the meeting, Fernando Ortíz already has his replacement.

America live a moment of great fulfillment in the Closure 2022. With six consecutive wins and the Repechage assured, the classification for the Liguilla will be played on the last day of the regular phase after a very poor start, in which he had structural problems and a change of coach.

The most important issue to be defined by the strategist Fernando Ortiz for the vital clash against Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium, he will be the replacement for Roger Martinez, given that he reached the limit of five yellow cards in the contest in the match against Tigres UANL in El Volcán.

Although there are elements on the bench with characteristics similar to the Colombian (such as Mauro Lainez or Juan Otero), the Argentine would go for Salvador Reyes on the far left of the attack. The lefty is an element with fewer offensive qualities, although with knowledge of the band.

This information, provided by the journalist Julio Ibáñez de TUDN, He is surprised by the little participation that the Monarcas Morelia team had in the championship: he was only a starter in the National Classic against Chivas and added a few minutes from the bench against Tijuana, León and Tigres.

What does America need to advance to the Liguilla?

To enter directly to the Quarterfinals of the Fiesta Grande, Las Milonetas must win their match against La Maquina and hope that Puebla or Atlas do not triumph in their respective matches. If he draws and La Franja or Zorros lose, goal difference could land him in the fourth tier as well.

