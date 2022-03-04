Fernando Ortiz believes that it is in his hands to spend more time in America

The interim technician America, Ferdinand Ortizstated that in his hands is the possibility of having more games at the head of the azulcrema team, and the test against scratched next Saturday will be essential for the board to give him that vote of confidence and stay ahead of the Clásico against Chivas.

“I put the limit on myself, I can’t think until tomorrow. The board will make the decision they believe appropriate. I’m here to contribute my experience, my goal is to give my best on the Monterrey field and then we’ll see on Sunday. I know where I am and on Sunday it will be seen what Fernando Ortiz is for”, he said at a press conference.

The Argentine commented that this opportunity it does not come at a good moment in the clubbut despite that, he takes on the challenge responsibly.

“He takes me in a difficult situation, I think that being a coach of any institution, nobody likes the possibility that the coach in charge does not continue working. It’s up to me to be I take it with the responsibility it deservesI am calm with my ability, it is not the right time, but I am happy individually, concerned to get ahead, the club is above all”.

Before Rayados, with more mentality than strategy

Even though Fernando Ortiz had little time To be able to work with the azulcrema squad for the game against Rayados, he believes that Saturday’s duel will be more mental than strategic.

“Both teams are going through a difficult situation in sports. They have worked for a few days, Vucetich has experience in these things and the game will be for those who most want to get out of this situation, that can lead you to get the game forward. Both schools have a lot of hierarchy and sometimes it goes through the state of mind to win the way you think is best to get ahead,” he said.

“This is about everything mentally and emotionally. The players are going through a sporting situation that we do not intend and the soul is fundamental. When he enters the field it is the final of the world, it is a repeated phrase and it is really going to happen. I know all the boys, the quality they have, I am one of those coaches who can come to doubt debuting young people because they are the project to follow in the institution and if I consider that they are here to play, they will do so”.

The staff of America is hurt

The strategist of the Eagles U-20 team, who for now will take charge of the first team, mentioned that saw a group hurt by the situation who live to be the last place in the classification.

“On the first talk I had with the players, I told them that we don’t have to go back and we have to think about the match we have right away. There are situations that the players understand and the message was sincere and clear. To reverse the situation we are experiencing, we have to train, give everything because each team will want to beat us. That they turn the page because it is necessary, I did not have time. I found a locker room hurt not by the situation, but by wanting to get out of it.