Fernando Ortiz breaks down in tears remembering his mother after victory

Ferdinand OrtizDT of America, lost his mother during the week and this Saturday he broke down in tears after the victory against Necaxa after remembering her for the gesture she had Diego Valdes with the strategist during the goal celebration, who ran to hug him.

“I promised myself not to break in the special week that I have spent, but sometimes it is unavoidable. I have found a family in the players around me. Losing a mother and being far away hurts it hurts much, but I am happy that she sees from above that I do what makes me happy. I didn’t want to get excited and I find a deep pain that is difficult to express”, he said after breaking down at a press conference.

Tano commented that his mother Cristina Barbeito de Ortiz was the one who supported him so that he made the decision to lead the America U-20 this tournament, where he managed just 4 games before taking the interim position in the first team.

“Since I made the decision to come here, was the first that pushed to make the decision and above all things, you have to be close to the family, it is a sport that is experienced as a family and in this case I am grateful to my father”, he added.

Ortiz He commented that they made merits to get the three points in the victory stadiumalthough they arrived on the last play on that rebound that he took advantage of Diego Valdes.

“Draw a conclusion ending the game is difficult, America has made merit to take the result, sometimes lthe shapes don’t matter. America he always looked for the result, risking that the rival settles for a result, but it is meritorious”, he declared.