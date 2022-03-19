Fernando Ortiz confirms Club América’s decision regarding his future

Ferdinand Ortiz was named as Americas Technical Director in a movement that generated certain surprises, because although the departure of Santiago Solari after the team’s poor start to the tournament, it was hoped that there would be a long-term candidate to take his place, being named the Tano as an internal technician but without confirming how long he would be in charge of the team.

Now, it seems that this doubt has been resolved, as Ortiz revealed in an interview for TUDN what Santiago Baths He confirmed that he will remain as DT until the end of the tournament, a situation about which he has spoken with the squad, proposing short goals to the Azulcremas players, currently concentrating all his attention on America vs. Toluca this weekend.

“Santiago (Baños), the president, informed us of the continuity until the end of the championship and I proposed short goals to the players, I cannot see beyond the match with Toluca, it is the initial match to achieve that victory and thus think ahead. If we think of something else, it is a serious mistake.”

Thus, any rumour, such as the one spread on social networks in which it was said that Ricardo La Volpe would return as strategist for the Eagles also on an interim basis, it is ruled out, so everything indicates that the azulcrema board is going to put all its efforts into looking for a Technical director in the summer, a situation that is also complicated since the number one candidate, Nicholas Larcamonwould be renewing with Puebla in exchange for a raise and more control over the sports part of the Club.

Fernando Ortiz dreams of becoming America’s coach permanently

As expected, Tano does not rule out doing a good job in this interim period and definitively becoming the Eagles’ strategist, so he knows that he only has to show his ability game by game and hope that Santiago Baños and company take the decision regarding his future, whether to stay in the First Team or return to the U20where he barely had a few games.