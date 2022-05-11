Fernando Ortiz defines the starting striker for the first match of the Liguilla

This Wednesday the America club has a big step to take to seek qualification for the Semifinals of the Closure 2022. This time you will have to face Puebla in a couple of games this week that give him the opportunity to get that pass and not fall again in the Quarterfinals of the MX League.

One of the main problems that the azulcrema team has had is mainly the issue of scoring goals. Although in a matter of so many they have a certain similar amount, on the one hand those of Ferdinand Ortiz they add 24 goals in the Regular Phase, while the Strip has a total of 25, still surpassed.

Who did they pick up front?

But here the issue in the Eagles is that those who lack a goal are precisely their forwards and that is why for these clashes it will be Federico Vinas whoever takes the reins in that area, according to our collaborator Jonathan Pena. Although he had been criticized, ‘Tano’ decided to give this responsibility to the Uruguayan.

It is worth mentioning that it was not the tournament of Henry Martinwho was relegated, while Roger Martinez tried to fit in more as a winger than a centre-forward, so on this occasion, the confidence for this duel in the Cuauhtemoc Stadium It will fall precisely on Viñas who has the opportunity to stand out like few times.