Fernando Ortiz gains ground to stay as coach of America

The directive of the Eagles considers the possibility of definitively ratifying ‘Tano’ in his position

MEXICO — America Live a sweet moment hand in hand with Ferdinand Ortizwho has recovered the positive results for the American team and has him installed in the fight for the playoff of Mexican soccer, after three consecutive victories against TolucaNecaxa and FC Juarez.

The good sporting moment that the capital team is experiencing has not gone unnoticed by the board, which is already considering the possibility of keeping Ferdinand Ortiz definitively for the next tournament if this inertia of results in favor continues.

Sources commented to ESPN that the azulcrema directors are satisfied with the work of the Argentine strategist and know that the squad is happy with Ortiz, so they consider that keeping it for the next tournament could be a wise decision.

An outstanding role in the Liguilla can earn Fernando Ortiz the permanence in the position. imago7

However, the same source pointed out that this decision has not yet been made and everything will depend on what he does America in the final phase of Clausura 2022. If the Eagles reach decisive instances such as a semifinal or a hypothetical final, it is very likely that the South American will remain in his position. In case of not accessing direct elimination rounds, the bonuses of the ‘Tano’ They would not be so high and their possible continuity for the next contest will be analyzed.





It is a reality that Ferdinand Ortiz want to stay in front of America definitively, but try to stay calm and not take your feet off the ground. The strategist is aware that he could go out at the end of the tournament and tries not to harbor false illusions. However, he has his mind set on staying as an Americanist coach and works every day with that goal.

On the other hand, this Monday the azulcrema team returned to work ahead of next Friday’s duel against Tijuana, in which they will seek their fourth consecutive victory and establish themselves in the playoff spots for the final stretch of the regular phase. The America He still does not have Bruno Valdez and Juan Otero 100 percent, so both players remain in doubt for the duel with the Xolos.