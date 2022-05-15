Sports

Fernando Ortiz gives credit to the squad after going to the semifinals

The Eagles of America They have become the first semifinalist in the current Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX Leagueby defeating Puebla’s Strip in the second leg in the Quarterfinals action.

Coach Ferdinand Ortiz He filled each of the players with praise during the press video conference at the end of the game, after what was shown on the field of play against the Pueblans.

“I’m not surprised by the quality of my players. What balls they have! It’s a team that is prepared to get out of extreme, adverse situations and I’m proud of it. Whenever you win it’s easier to correct. Today we conceded two goals, but that happens because we are a team that always attacks and we take risks, but we have to correct it; defensively we played a good game, although conceding two goals is not the best thing”, he expressed.



“I appreciate the support, but the merit belongs to the players. They are the protagonists, I only trained them; today the fans identify with the team and thanks to that we are stronger, but my players are to blame,” he added.

“I never put limits on what we can give, I think we still have room to grow. Today I realize that we understood how to attack Puebla, how to hurt them, everyone understood how we had to play, but I insist; we have no ceiling,” he declared. .

