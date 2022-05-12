Fernando Ortiz issues a warning after a draw against Puebla

The Club America Eagles started with the left foot the series of the Quarterfinals in the Clausura 2022 Liguilla against The Puebla Stripbecause despite rescuing a valuable draw for the Vuelta at the Azteca Stadium, the azulcremas lost two players due to injuries.

In the press conference after the game, the Argentine Ferdinand Ortizcoach of América, affirmed this Wednesday that his team should have come out with the victory because it was better than Puebla.

“It was a tight duel, but we proposed, we went forward, we attacked and we were far superior to Puebla, that’s my conclusion,” said the coach at the end of the Clausura quarterfinal game in which America equaled 1-1 at Puebla’s house.

In the duel, the local team took the lead thanks to a goal from Venezuelan Fernando Aristeguieta in the second half. América went in search of an equalizer and found it thanks to a goal from Uruguayan Sebastián Cáceres 10 minutes from time.

Ortiz recognized that the offensive proposal of both teams allowed them to enjoy a dynamic game, which he said, his team dominated in the second half in which they created several chances to score.

“Both teams proposed to win the game. There were several situations to score. In the second half we had the best options, we were much superior, but we couldn’t be more forceful,” he insisted.

The strategist mentioned that the result will allow his team to take advantage of the weight of a stage like the Azteca Stadium in the second game of the quarterfinals.

“Now we have 90 minutes at the Azteca to play a round game and win the key. We have the players with the necessary quality to try to resolve this in the second leg in front of our fans.”

Fernando Ortiz underlined the advantage that closing the tie at home would represent and invited the American fans to support them.

“People have to join us at the Azteca to weigh it down. We must take advantage of the fact that now we are going to play at home, it is an advantage to close the tie in our stadium, but we have to respect the rival, we cannot trust because nothing has been decided” .

Regarding the players who were injured, Tano Ortiz commented that Richard Sánchez’s was a contracture, while Federico Viñas suffered a cut after the blow suffered in a play that could have been marked as a penalty.

