Fernando Ortiz, new interim coach due to Solari’s loss

Fernando Ortiz will be in charge of directing America in the next matches, after the Coapa team dropped Santiago Solari

America announced to Ferdinand Ortiz as the new interim coach and to face the next Liga MX commitments.

The Argentine, who is in charge of the U20 team, arrives to take over from Santiago Solari, who was dismissed this Wednesday from his post and after 13 months with the Aztec team.

The assistants you will have Ortiz to support him in office will be Raúl Rodrigo Lara, Peter Thelemaque, Paolo Pacione and Francisco Martínez.

America He had not experienced a change of coach in the middle of a tournament for almost six years, when Ignacio Ambriz was dismissed from his position and in his place came the Argentine Ricardo La Volpe, who led the Azulcrema team to the final of the 2016 Apertura.

The interim coach will have as next meetings the commitments against Montereythe National Classic against Chivas and the game before Tolucaprior to the FIFA date that will take place in March.

Fernando Ortiz will direct the next commitments of America. @tanoortiz19

One of the last times he had America an interim technician was given in 2008, when John Anthony Moon took the reins of the first team and in his brief stint with the first team he achieved the famous “Maracanazo” against Flamengo by beating them by a score of 3-0 in the Libertadores Cup and having Salvador Cabañas as a hero.

Ortiz He arrived at Nido at the end of the year due to the poor results they achieved under the orders of Paulo Serafín, who was sent to the Sub16 team.

The Argentine is an old acquaintance of Mexican soccer, since as a player he came to Santos, where he became a star and figure of the club during the title they achieved in the Clausura 2008 and at the end of that same year he became a defender of the feathered .

This is Ortiz’s first experience as a youth coach in Mexican soccer. In the present Clausura 2022, his squad marches with a balance of two wins, one draw and two losses.