Fernando Ortiz reveals Club América’s plan to not lose pace prior to the Liguilla

The Eagles of America have been classified directly to the league by placing fourth in the General Table with a total of 26 units, in addition to closing seven games without defeat. the cream-blue coach, Ferdinand Ortizshared the following design of the squad of Coapa.

Words by Fernando Ortiz

The 44-year-old technician, Fernando Ortiz, I don’t know trust until I know all the final markers of the whole Matchday 17 of the Closure 2022since it ensures that in football anything can happen and the Athletic Saint Louis could hit Santos Lagunafor the same reason, it does not say that your team is already inside the League.

“Mathematically we are not yet in the Liguilla, a catastrophe would have to happen, which can happen. The sum of goals of the teams that come to play tomorrow can happen. This is soccer,” Ortiz commented.

At a press conference, the tano ortiz, indicated that he is satisfied with the actions of Club América: “The speech, today is another, a meritorious objective has been achieved by the players, for which a cycle of the Regular Phase is finished and the Liguilla begins. Congratulations to them, tomorrow (today) I can already say that mathematically we are in”.

Besides, Ortiz He clarified that as a player he knows what it means to play a Liguilla, although as a coach it will be the first time he will do it, he knows that the duel is divided into 180 minutes where any circumstance can change since the rhythm is different from the Regular Phase.

“The Liguilla for me is totally different, I have experienced it as a player, as a coach, but I do know that it is a 180-minute match, for which you have to be extremely attentive, extremely concentrated, any detail can be left out and you no longer there is a way back, that is my experience as a player. As a coach I will try to overturn something that they (players) already know”.

Although, it is humbly difficult for him to accept his place in the Big Party, Fernando Ortiz, He pointed out that his squad will not rest in the stage where the playoff is held and they will seek to schedule a friendly match with the intention of not losing pace.

“We are going to schedule a friendly match so that we can continue to have that pace of play, I don’t know what day we are going to schedule it. What is played in a Regular Phase is totally different and here it is played with intelligence, wisdom and experience”.

Will he stay in America?



On the issue of continuity Ferdinand Ortizthe strategist commented that he has not spoken with the America’s Directive to assess his permanence or departure from the bench.