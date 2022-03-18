Fernando Ortiz reveals how long he will be at the club

Fernando Ortiz arrived at Club America at an inopportune moment, since his announcement came after the departure of Santiago Solari as technical director, but now that two games have passed under him, Tano finally broke the silence and unveiled how long it will be in the nest as coach of the first team.

The 44-year-old Argentine strategist confirmed that will lead the Águilas team until the end of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022although he tries to motivate the players game by game, so that they try to get out of the bottom of the standings and fight to enter the Repechage.

“Santiago (Baños), the president, told us the continuity until the end of the championship I already proposed short goals to the players. I cannot visualize beyond the match with Toluca; It is the initial game to achieve that victory and thus think ahead. If we think of something else it is a serious mistakeOrtiz said in an interview with TUDN.

Fernando Ortiz dreams of being the DT of America for the Apertura 2022

With a draw and a defeat at the beginning of the era, Tano knows that the board led by Santiago Baños is looking for a new coach for the next tournament, but he does not lose hope of stay longer in the nestbased on the results.

“I am not going to deny it (dreaming of staying as the definitive coach in America), but I am also aware that it is an interim, that when it comes to deciding the directors I am prepared for what they decide… I come with the need to reverse the situation, although it is not the best, it is in my head to follow a process of what one has always sought; would be wonderful if tomorrow were to happen, but I am aware and realistic of the situation I am experiencing“, commented the South American helmsman.

