Fernando Ortiz throws a dart against arbitration against Tigres UANL

The Eagles of America They have made a great leap towards direct league positions in the current Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX Leagueby defeating the Tigres de la UANL as a visitor by a score of 2-0, in the action of day 16.

the interim coach Ferdinand Ortiz He stated in a press videoconference at the end of the game that it was a totally wrong decision to annul the goal that the team scored against the felines as a whole.

“They will have to review the situations so that it does not happen again. I do not see that there is a fault. The referees say that they gave authorization, after Nahuel fell, it is not very clear,” he commented.

In addition, the Argentine strategist recognized that the Águilas del América defeated a great team like the Tigres de la UANL and were able to neutralize the rival’s system in a complicated field like the Universitario stadium.

“He has a very intelligent coach, we knew how to annul and convert. We took the victory from a very difficult field. The Tigres front is very individualistic in my opinion. We used to say that teamwork defeats those individualities,” he said.

