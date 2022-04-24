Sports

Fernando Ortiz throws a dart against arbitration against Tigres UANL

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

The Eagles of America They have made a great leap towards direct league positions in the current Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX Leagueby defeating the Tigres de la UANL as a visitor by a score of 2-0, in the action of day 16.

the interim coach Ferdinand Ortiz He stated in a press videoconference at the end of the game that it was a totally wrong decision to annul the goal that the team scored against the felines as a whole.

Also read: Liga MX: Pachuca and Rayados fans fight

“They will have to review the situations so that it does not happen again. I do not see that there is a fault. The referees say that they gave authorization, after Nahuel fell, it is not very clear,” he commented.

In addition, the Argentine strategist recognized that the Águilas del América defeated a great team like the Tigres de la UANL and were able to neutralize the rival’s system in a complicated field like the Universitario stadium.

“He has a very intelligent coach, we knew how to annul and convert. We took the victory from a very difficult field. The Tigres front is very individualistic in my opinion. We used to say that teamwork defeats those individualities,” he said.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Nahuel Guzmán manifests himself and demands justice for Debanhi Escobar

Follow us on

I have a degree in Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of the West, in the media I have experience in radio in sports programs. I am currently an editor for Soy Futbol and the show Fotbolero Focus. Am

see more

Source link

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jaime Lozano celebrated the perfect week of Necaxa and went to Repechage

56 seconds ago

Raúl Gudiño’s new destination outside of Chivas

13 mins ago

Martino finally breaks the silence and it is revealed why he didn’t summon Mozo.

25 mins ago

Cristiano scores with a special dedication, but United falls against Arsenal and moves away from the Champions League

49 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button