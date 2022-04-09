Fernando Ortiz would have defined his eleven against Juárez; there would be changes in the front

This Saturday, the Águilas of Club América face the Bravos of FC Juárez at the Azteca Stadium, in a match corresponding to matchday 13 of Clausura 2022, one of the worst tournaments for the azulcremas in recent years, so Fernando Ortiz continues to move his starting eleven, looking for the ideal approach.

According to information from Gibrán Araige of TUDN, ‘Tano’ would already have defined his starting team that will take the field at the Azteca Stadium, with the news that Henry Martin will go to the bench, to give the place to the Uruguayan Federico Viñas, who has several tournaments without being able to find the goal.

The goal has been one of the main problems for the Azulcremas during Clausura 2022, since none of their forwards has been able to meet the scoring quota that the ‘killer’ of America should have, since the time of Santiago Solari and now with Fernando Ortiz.

In addition, the source itself reports that Pedro Aquino is ruled out for this match, despite the fact that he has returned to training, the Peruvian midfielder has been out of competition for a long time due to injury, and will participate with the sub 20.

The other change will be in the defensive zone, but this will not be by technical decision, but by obligation, since Bruno Valdez will be absent due to injury and suspension, so his place will be taken by the Spanish Jorge Meré.

ALIGNMENT OF AMERICA AGAINST JUÁREZ.

William Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, Jorge Meré, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes; Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdes; Alejandro Zendejas, Roger Martinez and Federico Viñas.