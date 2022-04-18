Fernando Ortíz would remain as coach of Club América

Since Santiago Solari left the locker room America club, Fernando Ortiz he had to deal with a team that had totally negative inertia, which earned him the worst start to the tournament in its history. However, little by little, the Tano has managed to recapture the winning essence of the Eaglesto such a degree that it has them in the area of Repechage at this time, although it is also important to emphasize that this does not mean that they are for champions, since they still need to demonstrate the good step against larger teams such as those that are coming at the end of the semester.

After Ortiz consolidated four consecutive wins, it is clear that the coach can now be considered to continue as permanent helmsman and not just interim for the Opening 2022. In fact, Clear Brand announced that its continuity is a fact as long as it qualifies the bluecream to league. It should be noted that the reclassification is not leaguebecause to enter that phase you have to compete in the Quarter finals. That is, the rod is set at the same height at which it reached Miguel Herrera and Santiago Solari in his last tournaments at the head of those of Coapa.

The new tests for Club América

The next rival at the door for the Eagles is he Lion Club, an enemy that could be simple considering the present of the Esmeraldas. However, the real challenge will be in the last two dates, where they will have to be measured with Tigers and Cruz Azulwhere the former is one of the favorites to lift the championship and the latter will try to keep one of the four direct qualifying places.