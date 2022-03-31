Fernando Ortiz’s doubts in the Club América line-up for his match against Necaxa

The MX League come back after the completion of this FIFA datewhere the Mexican team classified the Qatar World Cup 2022having the services of three Americanists: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez and Henry Martin. Therefore, the next commitment of the America club will be to have these elements to set their sights on the game against those led by Jaime Lozano.

Irresolutions in Ortiz’s approach

It will be this Saturday April 2 when America visit Necaxa Rays as part of the Matchday 12 the Closure 2022, in which the azulcremas will have to regain the confidence they showed against Toluca F.C.and forget about the two defeats of the Eagle Tour (Tigers and Monterey). As a result, the coach Ferdinand Ortiz It is responsible for presenting an optimal line-up to seek victory as a visitor.

However, the Argentine strategist has shown his commitment to the capital team, despite the recent death of his mother, deciding to hold intense practices with the Coapa elements, although among the doubts about the line-up that would exist would be Francisco Guillermo Ochoabut surely the 36-year-old goalkeeper will want to participate against the Hidrocálidos.

On the other hand, Oscar Jimenez he is prepared for any order issued by the technical director, the other uncertainty would be in the central defense he could be Bruno Valdez accompanied by Jordan Silva, or failing that, the Paraguayan would work with Sebastian Caceres. In addition, participation has not been defined. Peter Aquinas, and lastly up front Henry Martin and Federico Vinas They will dispute ownership.

.