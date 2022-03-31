Fernando Ortiz’s enormous show of commitment to Club América

This Wednesday morning it was announced that the mother of Ferdinand Ortiz had passed away. The America club He sent a message of encouragement to the team’s strategist, so it was expected that the coach would have to be absent for a few days to make a trip to Argentina to be able to experience those family moments.

However, he was thinking that at any moment he would ask for that special permission. However, the coach was in training this morning with the team, so his commitment to the azulcrema team was shown and that is that next weekend they will play a away game against Necaxa.

Fernando Ortiz with impetus

It is important to mention that the squad was in the recess of the FIFA date and had games that did not leave the fans so happy, this would be one of the most important results. That may be the main reason why Ortiz decided to stay in front of the squad despite the situation he experienced with his mother.

In accordance with Cesar Knight, within the team, they have recognized him for the fact that he has remained in Mexico to be able to prepare for this meeting, instead of being with his relatives at such a difficult time. Some fans also made it clear that the strategist has been committed to this act.