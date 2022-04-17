Fernando Ortiz’s position before the incredible failure in front of Federico Viñas’ arch

The match between Eagles of America and thes Xolos from Tijuanahave been one of the most important duels for the whole of Ferdinand Ortizsince thanks to the 3 points that they took yesterday in the hot stadiumafter defeating 1-3 to the locals, the team from the capital is getting closer and closer to the first places of the General Table of the Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MX.

Statement at the end of the game

At the end of the confrontation, the ‘Tano’ expressed his position on the failure that had Federico Vinasin the outcome of the commitment.

“Here it doesn’t matter who scores the goal, the important thing is the team, in this case Fede didn’t have to score but he did help the team a lot and that’s remarkable. The important thing is the result and not a lack of goals from my forwards,” he said. .

Also, he took advantage of the occasion to thank his players for the performance and effort they have put in and, in turn, for the welcome they gave him when his incorporation was announced.

“We come to a very difficult court and I want to highlight my players, I want to highlight their dedication, sacrifice, human warmth, understanding of the situation and I think it’s the answer you’ve been waiting for from the moment I took office, they understood and today Words of gratitude for them were reflected on the scoreboard and in the match, and we must continue in the same way with humility, with work, with sacrifice, with the camaraderie that accompanied us in this match, it is clear that there is a commitment to the institution” , sentenced.

Eagles news

So far, America is positioned on the site number 7 of the competition with a total of 19 units and is determined to fight to obtain more points that will allow him to secure his pass to the next league.