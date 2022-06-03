Fernando Santos explains why he left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench at kick-off

At the start of the League of Nations meeting between Portugal and Spain, Fernando Santos had created the surprise by leaving Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos justified his choice to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench at the start of the match against Spain at the opening of the League of Nations on Thursday (1-1). “For this match, a player with the characteristics of André (Silva) was better suited, a player who knows how to fix. Cristiano has other qualities, and that’s why he is the best player in the world. But we With four games to play, there will be rotations,” said the Lusitanian technician at a press conference.

The coach also returned to the meeting. “The pace was very intense for a game at the end of the season, with two teams who wanted to have possession. Spain are very strong there, they are looking for space. We, at the start, had difficulties, but after the 8th minute the match was more balanced. After the goal, we got a little lost, but afterwards, by dint of will, we got back into the match, even if we sometimes lacked the patience to find the good time to go deep,” Santos concluded.