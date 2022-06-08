Fernando Santos says it will be ‘difficult’ to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in football

The coach of the Portugal team, Fernando Santos, estimated on Wednesday that he will be ” hard “ to replace the star Cristiano Ronaldo, author of a double Sunday against Switzerland (4-0), in the world of football. ” It is difficult for someone in football to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, not only in Portugal, but also in the world, like other important players. »Santos said at a press conference before the League of Nations match against the Czech Republic on Thursday (8:45 p.m.).