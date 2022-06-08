Fernando Santos says it will be ‘difficult’ to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in football
The coach of the Portugal team, Fernando Santos, estimated on Wednesday that he will be ” hard “ to replace the star Cristiano Ronaldo, author of a double Sunday against Switzerland (4-0), in the world of football. ” It is difficult for someone in football to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, not only in Portugal, but also in the world, like other important players. »Santos said at a press conference before the League of Nations match against the Czech Republic on Thursday (8:45 p.m.).
Responding to a question about the status of AC Milan striker Rafael Leao, Italian champion and voted best player in Serie A this season, the 67-year-old coach refused to see him as CR7’s successor: ” These questions shouldn’t be asked because it’s not good for Rafael Leao. […] He must be himself with his characteristics and qualities »added the coach who won the Euro in 2016, who will celebrate his hundredth match as coach of Portugal against the Czechs.
Rafael Leao with Portugal, against Spain, in the League of Nations. (J. Corchero/Sports Press)
After two rounds, the Portuguese are top of Group B of League A of the League of Nations, with 4 points, the same total as the Czech Republic. Spain is third by two lengths and Switzerland is in fourth place, without a single point scored.