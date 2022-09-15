Fernando Santos still confident for Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite the downgrading of Cristiano Ronaldo since the start of the season at Manchester United, Fernando Santos, the coach of Portugal, is convinced that the five-time Ballon d’Or will continue to be successful with the Seleçao.

He is absolutely not worried about his star. Portugal coach Fernando Santos said on Thursday that he was not concerned about Cristiano Ronaldo’s lack of playing time with Manchester United… and himself announced that the five-time Ballon d’Or would start this evening in the Europa League against Sheriff Tiraspol.

“I have no worries, he will play later, he will start against the Sheriff”, declared Santos in a press conference after announcing the list of summoned for the last meetings of the League of Nations against the Czech Republic and Spain.

Fernando Santos: ‘I don’t think anyone doubts’

“With him as with all the others, I try to understand what situation they find themselves in. (…) I don’t think anyone doubts that Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be important for the selection,” added the coach. 67 years old.

Summer transfer window soap opera Ronaldo ultimately stayed at Manchester United despite rumors that he was ready to move on to numerous European clubs. Since the start of the season with the Red Devils, “CR7” has most often had to settle for bits of matches off the bench. He only started twice.

At 37, the Portuguese captain has 189 caps and the world record for national team goals with 117 units. If his presence at the Qatar World Cup is confirmed, he will play his 10th major international tournament there.