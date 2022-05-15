Sports

Fernando “Tano” Ortiz assures to continue as DT of America

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Mexico City /

Ferdinand Ortizwho arrived with the temporary tag to the bench of the Americaafter achieving the ticket to Clausura 2022 Semifinalsafter winning 3-2 to Puebla in the duel of Second Leg of the Quarterfinalsto initial a global of 4-3secured his stay for the next tournament as technical director of the Eagles.

The Tanowho was rather a kind of firefighter, because they were even looking for a replacement for him for the next course, after showing his worth as handler of the cream threads, he will continue as the star in the team’s strategy.

And it is that after the Argentine debuted with a defeat against the Monterey, 2-1 in the call Steel giant, from then on he knew no sadness; in fact, the box Coapa He kept his goal at zero several times.

THEY WANT IT IN THE DRESSING ROOM

The American players in different appearances have had only good comments for Ortiz, even flowers.

And it is clear that the South American, who was also part of the Americanist discipline as a player, revived the locker room, but also injected a different mentality into the team.

Everyone on the campus has praised his arrival, because he also gave them that confidence that perhaps they needed, coupled with the fact that he is very close to the group.

TAN NUMBERS

Since he took charge of the first team, coming from the U-20 of the millionaire who, by the way, reached the Final of his competition, Ferdinand accumulates very positive numbers.

Under his command, the team from the capital, counting the two quarterfinal matches of this leaguerecord seven trumps, three draws and one loss; in seven games kept his door unbeaten.

America vs Puebla 4th Round

Source link

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

Miguel Herrera leaves a “recadito” to Fernando Hernández after his expulsion

6 mins ago

In Chile they remember that FIFA did not sanction Ecuador due to Uruguay’s complaint on the issue of Byron Castillo for the South American sub-17 | Soccer | Sports

20 mins ago

Ramos Rizo and Marco Rodríguez see it as exaggerated to repeat the penalty

46 mins ago

“It is not an easy matter. Taking out a team qualified for the World Cup would be something unprecedented”, says Chile’s lawyer on the issue of Byron Castillo for Ecuador | Soccer | Sports

59 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button