Ferran Torres one step away from returning to Spain: almost done with Barcelona for 55 million

In Barcelona, ​​the team is on vacation until the 28th, but the management is not. And as reported by the Mundo Deportivo practically concluded the purchase of Ferran Torres, a versatile 21-year-old forward from Manchester City. As learned from beyond the Pyrenees, the agreement between the clubs can be considered as a fact. Sources from both clubs confirm and all that remains is to define the timing related to the official announcement. The operation could close around 55 million euros.

CHOICE – Ferran Torres has been made aware of the talks between Barça and Manchester City and does not disdain the idea of ​​returning to play in La Liga. His experience in the Premier League so far has been satisfying but not exciting. Al City is considered by Guardiola but he is certainly not immovable. Status that he would acquire as soon as he got off the plane. Xavi wants to give him the keys to the team and in Catalonia they push to close quickly and well. The idea is to speed up both incoming and outgoing negotiations to allow the boy to sign in time to be available at the beginning of January: on the 12th, the semi-final against Real Madrid will be staged in the Spanish Super Cup.

LINK – Among other things, the boy would like to return to Spain also for personal reasons that are intertwined with professional ones. A possible return to his homeland would help Qatar 2022 in view. The coach Luis Enrique, who since leading the Red Furies has considered the star of the Citizens one of his praetorians. And going to Catalonia would bring him back to his fiancée, who still lives on the Iberian Peninsula. And the plot? The fiancée is Lucho’s daughter. Finally, there is the fascination exerted by a top club like Barcelona. Although it is no longer the team capable of terrorizing Spain and Europe, it is still Barcelona and the idea of ​​serving as the cornerstone of Xavi’s project to restart the Blaugrana cannot but intrigue.

