Health

Ferrao’s positive message after serious injury

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner10 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

Pharaoh (32 years old) is not one to give up. On the contrary, he knows how to turn adversity into new happiness. as his partner Sergio Lozano, The Brazilian goalscorer for Barça Futsal, while still reeling from the trauma of his new injury to a ruptured left Achilles tendon in November 2019, showed his positive mindset with an emotional message on social networks.

“Partial tear of nerve plexusSame injury as about four years ago. This is undoubtedly the worst moment in an athlete’s life, a moment that makes you appreciate how great the moments of happiness are when you are competing, when you achieve your goals, and understand that That’s how difficult it can be when injuries like this happen. But I’ve always overcome my obstacles and this will be just another obstacle. And you can be sure that soon I’ll be back with my head held high doing what I love most and working harder than ever.”



His first injury, to a left Achilles tendon, meant he was out for five to six months and he was out of work for three months after undergoing treatment to resolve some discomfort the previous season. right Achilles tendon,

read this also

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner10 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Animal welfare, key to obtaining good reproductive rates

January 15, 2023

What is behind the urgent need to answer a work email? – Health & Wellness

January 26, 2023

Avatar’s motion capture and AI are the keys to a revolutionary study for medicine

January 30, 2023

10 Most Common Postpartum Mistakes

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button