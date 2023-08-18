Ferrao’s positive message after serious injury

Pharaoh (32 years old) is not one to give up. On the contrary, he knows how to turn adversity into new happiness. as his partner Sergio Lozano, The Brazilian goalscorer for Barça Futsal, while still reeling from the trauma of his new injury to a ruptured left Achilles tendon in November 2019, showed his positive mindset with an emotional message on social networks.

“Partial tear of nerve plexusSame injury as about four years ago. This is undoubtedly the worst moment in an athlete’s life, a moment that makes you appreciate how great the moments of happiness are when you are competing, when you achieve your goals, and understand that That’s how difficult it can be when injuries like this happen. But I’ve always overcome my obstacles and this will be just another obstacle. And you can be sure that soon I’ll be back with my head held high doing what I love most and working harder than ever.”







His first injury, to a left Achilles tendon, meant he was out for five to six months and he was out of work for three months after undergoing treatment to resolve some discomfort the previous season. right Achilles tendon,

