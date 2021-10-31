Ferrara. She buys a Louis Vuitton online and gets scammed

FERRARA. He had noticed on the e-commerce page “Marketplace” of the social network Facebook an announcement concerning the sale of a vintage “speedy” bag of the “Louis Vuitton” brand for sale at a price of 210 euros. Attracted by the product, the buyer, a girl from Ferrara, had contacted the telephone number indicated in the advertisement and, having agreed on the payment methods, had paid the amount by prepaid “postepay” card. Then, nothing more: the bag had never arrived and the seller has become unavailable. The girl then turned to the Postal Police of Ferrara who immediately started the investigation and managed to ascertain the identity of the author of the scam – a 36-year-old woman from the province of Milan already known to the police for these specific crimes – which was reported.

Loading... Advertisements

The Postal Police remember that the phenomenon of online fraud is constantly expanding, so we must be guided by prudence and common sense. The first fundamental rule is to check the reliability of the site and / or the seller and be on the alert in case of very low prices, at least proceeding to make comparisons with other sites. The second only adopts a secure payment system that guarantees the reimbursement of the entire amount of the purchase made, including shipping costs, in the event that the product is delivered damaged or is not delivered or if the product received does not correspond to the description. shown in the online product sheet.