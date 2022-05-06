Ferrara, sick in the gym: “So they saved me”

FERRARA. In that dramatic moment, last Monday 11 April, for Ursula Cyprus (43 years old) there were the right people who saved her life. «I attended the Bodyland gym in San Martino for just a month – she says – when I must have lost consciousness because in reality I don’t remember anything; what I have in mind, apart from the care received during the ten days in hospital, is that thanks to three guardian angels, I am still alive ». The three guardian angels who promptly intervened after understanding the gravity of the situation are Cristiano Terontoli, owner of the gym, Ciro Collimodio and Michele Tonon who have turned from clients into nurses.

«The first thing I did – recalls the owner after seeing Orsola on the ground – was to start giving her heart massage. However, I had to apply the defibrillator that we regularly keep in the gym and for the use of which I followed a training course; I therefore asked Michele to take my place to continue the heart massage while I was taking the device and preparing it for use; Ciro of the team manager Basket Ferrara, who lived the same situation for the second time in his life. In the meantime, my wife Tiziana called the Red Cross, which arrived shortly thereafter, taking the situation in hand and telling us that we had done all the operations exactly as they were done and that is why we had saved the life in Orsola ».

Transported to hospital and subjected to a pharmacological coma, Orsola woke up only on Tuesdays. «I owe everything to them – she finally declared her out of danger – In the hospital they placed a subcutaneous defibrillator with which I will have to learn to live forever but compared to what could have happened, she seems to me to have gone really well. Actually four years ago I had a heart operation for valve reconstruction, but the doctors said that what happened to me has nothing to do with the previous episode ». The owners of the gym, perhaps as happy as Orsola about the happy ending of the story, want to underline the importance for certain places frequented by so many people, to have a defibrillator and to know how to use it in the right way “.

