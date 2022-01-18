Ferrara: “What’s behind Napoli’s tweet of compliments to Inter and Atalanta”

“Calcio Napoli congratulates Atalanta And Inter for having played a beautiful game, made up of honest and spectacular football “, the tweet of the Campania club. There are those who appreciated the gesture of the Italian club and those who, on the other hand, thought of an ironic post. Liberato Ferrara also talked about it in his editorial for the 87 tv site: “We have no idea why De Laurentiis did such a thing. We speak of another president, Agnelli, Lotito, in short, anyone, we would have no doubts. It would have been a transversal message. A sort of encrypted pizzino of which only the directly interested parties know the codes to interpret it “.

“Knowing the Napoli president we would think that this is not the case. The most concrete hypothesis is that he was sincere. He liked the game and wrote it. The Napoli president is different from all the others. For him football is a spectacle, as well as a business. He always says what he thinks, even when logic would force him to keep quiet. But not everyone knows him as we know him in Naples. In fact, in Italy everyone wonders what lies behind it. C ‘is actually another hypothesis to make. A hypothesis that is only apparently unreal. De Laurentiis wrote what he wrote to “pariare”. Just to see the effect it had. Knowing the character it can fit. If this were true he would have had a blast “Ferrara added.