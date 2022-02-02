Ferrari, 12 thousand euro award to employees. The average of bonuses in Italy stops at 1,495 euros

Listen to the audio version of the article

The 4,500 Ferrari workers will have an annual competitiveness bonus linked to the results of 12 thousand euros. This was announced by the managing director Benedetto Vigna at the end of a year that the manager described as «exceptional thanks to the passion and dedication of the staff». Precisely for this reason, “to reward their successes, in line with the strong performance indicators of the company”, a prize has been envisaged which for the first time in history exceeds 10 thousand euros. With a calculation of attendance favorable to workers because in the calculation of absences the company has decided to take into account the impact of the pandemic, neutralizing its impacts. Ferrari has closed – despite Covid and the microchip crisis – a super 2021 with a net profit of 833 million, up 37% on 2020, with revenues exceeding the 4 billion mark for the first time and 11,155 deliveries, up by 22.3% compared to 2020 and 10.1% compared to 2019.

The average premium figure in Italy is 1,495 euros

This is an amount very far from the last average of the premiums in Italy which was recorded by the Ministry of Labor for the 6,379 active contracts, of which 5,027 aim to achieve productivity targets, 3,798 profitability, 3,250 quality, while 828 provide for a participation plan and 3,889 provide for corporate welfare measures. The average annual value of the bonuses, which have an audience of 2,027,766 beneficiaries, of which 1,555,361 refer to company contracts and 472,405 to territorial contracts, is in fact equal to 1,495, 06 euros. In detail, the data from the Ministry of Labor speak of 1,640.56 euros referring to company contracts and 689.79 euros to territorial contracts.

From banks to industry to logistics

If in credit the latest agreements signed concern UniCredit, which awarded an average bonus of 1,430 euros in welfare mode, 40% more than the previous year, and Banco Bpm where the bonus reached 1,250 euros, with an increase in 30% compared to the previous one, in the industry the Marcegaglia group at the end of last year announced the decision to double the performance bonus to all employees of the Italian plants, who will receive, on average, an amount of about 1,000 euros. The bonus will be paid to around 4 thousand employees in March, as required by the supplementary contracts of the various plants.

Last September Coim, the chemical multinational from Offanengo, in the province of Cremona, announced that the record profitability results were shared with the approximately 500 Italian workers (1,200 worldwide) through a performance bonus of approximately 6 thousand euros. . At SDF, the multinational that produces tractors and agricultural machinery, despite a complex year, the latest result bonus announced last summer to the almost 1,400 employees of Treviglio, for the production departments, reached 5,135 euros, the highest value of always. The latest supplementary agreement of the L’Oreal group, on the other hand, provided that the participation bonus could reach up to 3,200 euros gross. Finally, in logistics, in addition to the award it assigns to its direct employees, Amazon has also worked to get it also to couriers who make deliveries and work in the companies represented by Assoespressi, to which, last autumn, a supplement arrived where for the more strictly economic part, a performance bonus of € 1,100 per year was introduced and the travel allowance was increased.