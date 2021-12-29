Ferrari, 2022 will be the year of the Purosangue: the first SUV of Maranello

Listen to the audio version of the article

Thoroughbred, the missing Ferrari is almost ready for a historic launch. Only the final touches are missing to the design of a car that could be more than an SUV, a GT Tourer albeit with a raised ground clearance. Flavio Manzoni, at the helm of the Centro Stile team, which is engaged in a feat is well aware of this: getting the most fundamentalists of Ferrari owners to accept the idea of ​​such a high-driving model. After all, the importance of having a type of model increasingly appreciated even by wealthy buyers of high-end sports cars could not be ignored indefinitely.

The rivals the Thoroughbred will have to contend with

In fact, the new Ferrari will have to respond to similar solutions already introduced by competitors such as Lamborghini with the Urus which this year plans to launch the second generation of the SUV that has guaranteed the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand to double its sales. but also of the Aston Martin DBX and also of the Bentley Bentayga Speed, of the Porche Cayenne Turbo GT and among the new arrivals of the BMW XM. But everything and more is expected from a model of the Cavallino, which is why the wait is so great and the pressure on Flavio Manzoni and his team increases as the launch approaches.

What do we know about the style of the car for now

It will be characterized by a long bonnet like all Maranello GTs, but what Ferrari calls a Utility Vehicle should not have the typical silhouette of the many SUVs on the road today. It will certainly immediately adopt the rechargeable hybrid powertrain combined with the petrol engine, but it will usher in the era of complete Ferrari electrification. The hardware of Ferrari’s first SUV is, in fact, ready for the electric starting from the flat floor in the style of skateboarding that foresees the materialization of a battery-powered 5-seater Ferrari that is now ever closer to launch.

An initial power of 610 hp for the Purosangue

Since it is expected to have up to four electric motors with a starting output of 610hp, along with a recharging lithium-ion battery pack for a base capacity of 80kWh, the high-wheeled plug-in Ferrari could have all of them. the credentials to qualify as the model capable of attracting the attention of the jet set more attentive to the environment. There would still be discussions about the Purosangue name linked to legal rights to be resolved, but in Maranello they plan to keep the name announced from the first hour and barring sensational news at the last moment, the Ferrari SUV will be called just that.

A true supercar with slightly higher wheels

Ferrari’s first foray into the ultra-performance SUV market, it combines the advantages of a crossover such as a slightly higher seating position, plenty of room for the cockpit and boot, and a more robust exterior design with sports car features. such as handling, flawless road holding and high performance. In short, a unique car that aims to redefine the expectations of the most demanding of SUV buyers. This would explain why in Maranello they prefer to define the new Purosangue not an SUV but a fuv and that is, as mentioned, a Ferrari Utility Vehicle.