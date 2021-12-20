Ferrari 288 GTO is reborn in a futuristic key – Auto World

Reinventing the icons of the past has become a fashion. There are many specialized brands and workshops that engage in restomod and more or less successful reworkings. There are also those who decide to update high-performance cars only in a digital key, such as The Sketch Monkey which has chosen the very rare Ferrari 288 GTO and transformed it into a modern supercar, taking the traits that have made it famous over time and changing its design in a futuristic key.

In the YouTuber’s design exercise, appreciable through a long video in which different steps of this transformation are explained, you can see the substantial changes that they brought the 288 GTO to the present day. While maintaining a clearly recognizable silhouette that recalls the supercar produced in Maranello, the one imagined by The Sketch Monkey has some peculiar traits, such as the new thin LED headlights that characterize the front, with the front that also says goodbye to the grille. Also new are the alloy wheels that hide yellow brake calipers. The trim appears to have been lowered, with a reduced ground clearance compared to the traditional version. The bonnet then no longer has the classic air intakes, abandoned for a cleaner design. A modernity visible in various elements, even down to the shapes of the rear-view mirrors. A decisive evolution for the Ferrari 288 GTO which still maintains a generally marked family feeling.

The original car was powered by a powerful engine 2.8-liter V8 mated to two IHI turbochargers with two intercoolers. This longitudinally positioned unit was capable of delivering 400PS at 7000rpm and 496Nm of maximum torque at 3,800 rpm. With these numbers the performances spoke of a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in just 4.9 seconds (with the ability to burn a quarter mile in 12.7 seconds) and a top speed of 305 km / h. Only 272 were produced, all sold before leaving Maranello and all finished in Rosso Corsa.

