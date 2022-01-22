Ferrari 296 GTB “Squalo”, the hybrid V6 rises to 888 HP – Mondo Auto

The range of supercars from Maranello has been enriched in 2021 by a very important truth, which has brought the six-cylinder back to the push of a Prancing Horse. This is the Ferrari 296 GTB, an electrified model that is the maximum expression of the latest technological evolutions of the Modenese car manufacturer. This is where the tuner DMC started for his latest work: after customizing and taking the Roma to the extreme, the computer applied a customization package called “Squalo” which includes various aerodynamic changes and the upgrade of the V6 engine.

Carbon once again makes the big voice, with several extra applications on the bodywork, the result of a specific study on the aerodynamics of the car for further improve its downforce. The work was completed thanks to the data collected with simulations carried out by a specific software. For this, a specific front splitter and a rear wing have been applied. Here the new diffuser also stands out while overall the Ferrari 296 GTB modified by DMC has a ground clearance reduced by 35 mm compared to the standard version, planting the Rossa even more on the asphalt. They are also new the circles, 21 “at the front and 22” at the rear, embraced by 255/30 ZR 21 and 315/25 ZR 22 tires respectively.

Extensive customization regarding the interior of the passenger compartment, with DMC offering different possibilities to customers. The upholstery options range from the most classic to the most elaborate and obviously also include the great classic Alcantara. The most important change obviously concerns the 3.0 V6 biturbo which acquires 65 HP more than the traditional version: in this way the system power rises to 888 HP thus allowing to reach truly unique performances: the shot from or to 100 km / h yes consumes in 2.8 seconds while it takes 7.1 to cover the 0-200. The maximum speed is instead of 308 km / h. No information on prices from DMC, with the Ferrari 296 GTB “Squalo” which can also be paid in bitcoin.