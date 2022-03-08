Ferrari 296 GTB, track and road test: the return of the V6 in a racing hybrid | Video

Ferrari 296 GTB had its debut in 2021 and was waiting to be able to stretch its legs with its dynamic test. It has finally arrived, and it was the track that allowed us to discover how that mix of mechanics and refined technique is transformed into sensations, as per tradition for the brand.

F163, THE BITURBO V6 FROM F1 TO THE ROAD

The new Ferrari 296 GTB is part of a family tree that sees it as the heir to the F8 Tributo, even if the engine, a central V6, draws a direct link with a historic model. The famous ancestor is called Dino 206 GT: it was 1968 and the V6 at the time was a central 2-liter 180hp with 65 ° angle, water-cooled and dry lubrication. Before her a series of competition horses that starts with the Dino 156 F2, single-seater with the 1.5-liter V6. The years went by, the technology evolved, the context also changed (including the regulations) and today the V6 is a nearly 3-liter 663 HP twin-turbo with 120 ° cylinder banks. It is called F163: houses the turbochargers inside the generous corner of the “V”, draws heavily from Formula 1, using this solution, with the manifolds placed outside the cylinder banks, to reduce turbo lag. The 2.9-liter is not alone and works with a 167 hp (123 kW) electric motor and 315 Nm of torque for a total of 829 hp and 740 N,

On paper we could call it a “classic” hybrid engine, and we wouldn’t be wrong. But when it comes to Ferrari there is a constant to always keep in mind, the obsessive optimization, the result of an experience accumulated in the world of racing. For this reason, therefore, the Ferrari hybrid is a sports hybrid that does not forget the passion for mechanics: the choice of a 120 ° angle for the V, for example, is the result of the study aimed at obtaining the better balance between weight, power and positioning in terms of center of gravity. In short, the Ferrari engineers did not just create a unit with specific power of 221 hp / liter, but they made sure that it worked perfectly in synergy with the whole car and its chassis. Head and block are in a new aluminum alloy developed ad hoc and the measures to reduce the weight are so many that a treaty would be needed. Thermal and fluid dynamics study, study of materials for light alloys, mechanics at extreme levels of watchmakers for the distribution control, the new IHI turbos, asymmetrical and counter-rotating, which rotate at 180,000 rpm, timing and firing order (1- 6-3-4-2-5) which balances the rotating masses by itself, without increasing the weight and at the same time without stressing the bearings. An orchestra of members dressed in party materials that harmonizes for the symphony that then comes out of the drains.

ELECTRIC: MGU-K

MGU-K is the acronym for “Motor Generator Unit, Kinetc”, an electric motor that also acts as a generator and which inevitably derives from the one used in the world of F1 from 2014 onwards. Here we find ourselves with a rear electric that can work independently from the thermal or in synergy with the V6. His work includes the usual tasks we are used to on plug-in hybrids by mere mortals: it turns on the thermal, provides autonomous traction (eDrive mode) or provides additional torque in hybrid mode and charges the battery by recovering energy in deceleration. The Transition Manager Actuator takes care of the thermal and electrical work together. Why give a name and an acronym (TMA) to what technically it would be enough to define as a “simple” clutch? Because it is a device designed ad hoc to maximize performance and driving pleasure, a further sign of how much obsessive attention to technique permeates this 296 GTB and, in general, all Ferraris. And because it is not a simple clutch given the torque to be managed. The control software was developed in house, no “ready to use” packages. The transition must take place in the smoothest and most progressive way possible but the whole group must also be compact. Result? A three-disc dry clutch, control module and electronic control units to communicate with the 8-speed DCT software.

25 KM OF AUTONOMY

In a hybrid system, similar to an electric car, the other two fundamental components are the battery and the inverter. For the battery a package was chosen that should not be too large and heavy but embody what Ferrari is the ideal weight / power ratio: 7.45 kWh, placement under the floor and dedicated cooling. The inverter it is then composed of two modules and it is what has allowed to increase the torque of the MGU-K and to reach an efficiency level of 94%. charging. Yes, the 296 GTB it’s a plug-in hybridit travels 25 km in electric mode if we want and when needed: the track is its world (especially if chosen in Assetto Fiorano), but the 296 GTB is a car that is also designed for the road.

HOW IT GOES: TRY ON THE TRACK AND ON THE ROAD

To go fast and have fun you need the right ingredients, like a perfect chassis and a sharp gearbox … but Ferrari already had those at home. Then it serves aerodynamicsand here active and passive solutions coexist, from the front splitter to the creation of a virtual chassis to remedy the vertical rear window, passing through the underbody and ending with the active spoiler which lifts only when needed (strong accelerations and decelerations), increasing the load. Maniacal is then the management of the cooling, not so much for the ducts hidden in the design of the lights, rather for that crazy study that is behind the engine area: here the high temperatures of the thermal part coexist that little reconcile with the engine electronics. powered by battery. This is why it is impressive to note how a perfect functioning of all components even under stressthanks to the cooling, the internal flows and the vertical thermal discharge chimney.

With a base like this, adding a “magic” sensor could only complete the work. It may seem strange, but a new sensor in the automotive world, with six axes (6w-CDS6 way Chassis Dynamic Sensor), allows you to better read what is happening in the four corners of the car. Understanding the general dynamics of the car at all times with increased precision is not only used to have controls that make the car very easy for everyone, but – paradoxically – also serves to improve how the electronics must NOT intervene in the most permissive ways.





We therefore end up with a berlinetta with a shorter wheelbase compared to the previous ones (-50 mm, 2.6 meters) which should be more nervous, but instead it is very easy, while maintaining her squirrel-like agility after a pint of caffeine. On the track, as on the road, you can attack curves in rapid succession with a few movements of a very direct and precise steering. Having taken the measurements, you can move the lever up Racerealizing immediately that the greater permissiveness of the controls does not affect what is the characteristic of the 296 GTB, the driveability to the limit without anxiety. It happens on the track as well as on the street, and in both worlds you realize how easy it is to go faster than anyone could imagine, aware of their abilities.





At the wheel of the berlinetta we find ourselves driving a 1.77 kg / hp car, all unloaded from the rear-wheel drive, and we manage to attack the curves in braking and drift with power without that tension typical of the most demanding super sports cars. All while maintaining competitive performance since the 296 GTB does not look bad on the track: at Fiorano it turns in 1: 21.00 one second from the fourth classified (812 Competizione) and two seconds from the top (SF90 Stradale), followed by Spider and LaFerrari, this one. last at 1: 19.70. All on the new hybrid creature from Ferrari contributes to sportsmanship and fun, even the brakes. Not only do they tear the face, but the ABS evo always works in synergy with the aforementioned “magic” sensor to read with much more precision the grip limit of the excellent original equipment tires (Michelin Pilot Sport 4S on Ferrari specification, very different from the Pilot Sport 4S that we mere mortals buy for our cars). By doing so you almost reach the point of the rope, in addition the brake pedal has a short stroke (but very modular at the same time) and in the large braking sections the active spoiler also helps us. keeps the car on a track even at the end of the straight pinching from 280 km / h to the 200 meter line.

FERRARI 296 GTB TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS





TECHNIQUE THERMAL ENGINE: V6 Turbo

DISPLACEMENT 2,992 cc

MAXIMUM POWER: 663 CV @ 8.000 rpm

SPECIFIC POWER: 221 HP / liter

MAXIMUM TORQUE: 740 Nm @@ 8,500 rpm

ELECTRIC MOTOR: 167 HP

Rear-wheel Drive

GEARBOX: 8-speed DCT

SUSPENSIONS:

EXTRA: eSSC, ABS EVO





DIMENSIONS LENGTH 4.565 mm

WIDTH: 1,958 mm

HEIGHT: 1,187 mm

PITCH 2.600 mm

TRUNK:

RIMS AND TIRES: 20 “, 245/35 (front), 305/35 (rear)

BRAKES: 398mm rotors (front), 360mm rotors (rear)

BATTERY: 7.45 kWh

WEIGHT: 1,470 Kg (in running order)





PERFORMANCE MAXIMUM SPEED: 330 Km / h

ACCELERATION 0-100 Km / h: 2.9 seconds

ACCELERATION 0-200 Km / h: 7.3 seconds

BRAKING 200-0 Km / h: 107 meters

ELECTRIC RANGE: 25 km

CONSUMPTION: 6.4 l / 100 km, 14 kWh / 100 km

CO2 EMISSIONS: 149 grams per km (combined WLTP)





PRICE: from 267.000 Euro Fiorano set-up: + € 33,000

VIDEO

FOLLOW US LIVE