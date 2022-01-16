Ferrari 308 GTSi, a specimen at a low price auctioned | There is only a little to “review” here and there

In 2004 Sports Car International magazine voted this car fifth among the best sports cars of the 1970s.

The card on the portal RM Sotheby’s he defines it as something “to be kept as a work of art”. In fact, this Ferrari is a real jewel re-emerged from the past. A little battered, we admit. As can be seen from the photos, on the other hand. But we are still talking about a historic car. And, given the price, someone could give us a little thought …

And as always, when we find some pearls for sale around the world, we present them to you. Let’s find out this together Ferrari 308 GTSi ‘Project’ from 1982.

The Ferrari 308

Before talking about the car for sale, a little history is needed. The Ferrari 308 is a 2-seater sports car built by Ferrari from 1975 to 1985 in two versions, the GTB (Gran Turismo Berlinetta) and the GTS (Gran Turismo Scoperta). Like the similar 208 and 328, it had a mid-engine and rear-wheel drive. The 308 was replaced by the 328 in 1985.

A Bosch K-Jetronic type injection system was launched in 1980. The new models were called 308 GTBi and GTSi, power was reduced by 15 hp, from 229 to 214 at 6600 rpm. As a result, there was a reduction in harmful emissions.

The exterior was identical to the carburetor models, except for the alloy wheels, which were replaced with metric-sized wheels fitted with Michelin TRX radial tires. In the cockpit, the clock and oil temperature gauge moved to the center console, along with an updated black perforated leather steering wheel and a new seat design.

The car for sale

This Ferrari 308 GTSi left the Maranello factory in June 1982, finished in Rosso Chiaro on a Beige leather interior. That trip took her directly to Belgium, where, in 1989, she changed hands with the purchase. But the discovery, in a private collection, is more recent. We are in 2014.

Battered is battered. Let’s face it. Be that as it may, even if some time has passed, this Ferrari has always been very well preserved. According to reports from the RM Sotheby’s file, the owner kept the Ferrari in a ventilated air chamber to preserve the state in which it was recovered.

As for the engine, it should be a replacement unit for a 3.2-liter Quattrovalvole. The car, however, requires a total restoration. This is why on RM Sotheby’s we find it for sale at a “popular” price: between 50 thousand and 70 thousand euros.