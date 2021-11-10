Ferrari 812 Competizione, perfection made V12 to the test

The scream of the V12 , real music for ears of fans , fortunately continues to be heard even outside the test rooms in Maranello. The latest in the series to use an engine that Ferrari wants to continue producing as long as possible is the 812 Competizione. Derived from the 812 Superfast, it is equipped with the most powerful production naturally aspirated V12 in Ferrari history. Signed 140HB, it has a displacement of 6495 cm3 and a power of 830 horsepower at an amazing 9250 rpm, exactly 250 before the limiter goes into operation. The specific power is 128 hp / liter, with an engine torque that reaches its peak at 7000 rpm with 692 Nm but which is already available at 80% at 2500 rpm.

Carbon fiber and special signs

The 812 Competizione is distinguished by many details, starting with the carbon fiber band which crosses the hood and serves to manage air flows whose path has been meticulously studied. Every detail of the bodywork and of the bottom has an aerodynamic function and, for this purpose, the glass rear window has been replaced by an opening panel that mounts flow deviators. Lightened to the maximum, the most recent Ferrari has a minimum weight limited to 1487 kg with dedicated options. On board you can see carbon fiber panels in the doors and large finishes in the same material in the dashboard and in the central tunnel. There the car is made in a limited edition, with 1098 specimens who have already found a buyer. The coupe version was on sale starting from 499,000 euros and will be made in a contingent of 599 specimens. The Targa starts from 579,000 euros and will go to 499 loyal customers of the prancing horse.

The test on the track

Driven on the track at Fiorano, the 812 Competizione is simply thrilling not just for its performance, given that in just 2 ”85 you reach 100 km / h and that in 7 ”5 the speedometer hand reaches an altitude of 200. The top speed is 340 km / h. It is also the first Ferrari to have rear-wheel steering, as well as a very precise front end in setting the trajectories. The various ways of using the car culminate in the “CT-Off” which excludes the electronic controls and allows for easily controllable power oversteering and therefore particularly fun. The engine has an almost inexhaustible thrust up from the bottom, with the LEDs on the upper part of the steering wheel rim announcing the approach of 9500 rpm of entry into action of the limiter. The change a 7-speed double clutch allows very rapid insertions and scales. The latest praise goes to a safe and tetragonal powerful braking system to the efforts of circuit driving.

