Ferrari: Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley in the cast of Michael Mann’s film

The cast of Ferraria project that Michael Mann has been working on for years, will have in its cast Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz And Shailene Woodley.

The project is at the center of a close agreement with STX and the shooting looks like it could start in May in Italy.

Adam Driver will replace Hugh Jackman in the cast of Ferrari, Penelope Cruz will play the role of Laura, Enzo’s wife, while Shailene Woodley will play the entrepreneur’s lover, Lina Lardi.

The events of the feature film will be set in the summer of 1957 when Enzo Ferrari is in crisis due to the economic problems that put the company founded with his wife Laura ten years earlier at risk. Their marriage also deals with many dramatic moments and Enzo decides to try to find a solution by participating in the Mille Miglia.

Michael Mann will direct the project he wrote in collaboration with Troy Kennedy Martin inspired by the book Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine by Brock Yates.

The filmmaker said: “To have these wonderfully talented artists – actors Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley – committed to bringing these unique characters to life in locations like Modena and Emilia Romagna is a vision that comes true.“.