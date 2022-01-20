Ferrari, an exceptional collection at auction: 28 unmissable specimens

The next February 2 , to Paris , RM Sotheby’s welcomes the wealthiest collectors to one of those auctions that literally ignite passion. During this special appointment they will come auctioned, without reserve, as many as 28 Ferraris : the lot in question is “ the Petitjean Collection “, with the cars that belonged to former driver Marcel Petitjean which had already cleaned up in 2020 by selling 100 sports cars from its very rich and vast collection. These 28 cars, however, are even more tempting because, according to Oliver Camelin, RM Sotheby’s Swiss Sales Director, they are part of a collection “built over many decades“. What jewels are included?

Ferrari 288 GTO and 275 GTB / 4

In the precious Petitjean Collection, auction participants can find some very interesting road Ferraris, including one 288 GTO from 1985 in Rosso Corsa color made in just 272 units. It originally belonged to another driver, Bepp Mayer, who drove it for just 7,000km, before moving on to Petitjean, adding another 2,500km to the odometer. The new owner will receive it with its original tool kit, user manual and service log. To have it, however, you must have a really important heritage: at RM Sotheby’s, in fact, they estimate that the sales figures will be around between 2.4 and 2.6 million euros. Another example to keep an eye on is the Ferrari 275 GTB / 4 from 1966, the value of which is destined to rise as it is the first production Maranello car to be fitted with the four overhead camshaft version of the V12. Not only. This specific unit, before Petitjean bought it and started driving it in races, was used by Ferrari as a demonstration and press car. Also in this case, there will be battle: the auction house estimates figures around 2 million euros.

