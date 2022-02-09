Ferrari and Qualcomm together to digitalize the cars of the

Ferrari and Qualcomm have announced a technology collaboration that will bring the Snapdragon Digital Chassis platform to road Ferraris and will also develop the digital dashboards of the Cavallino cars.

Snapdragon Digital Chassis is a set of cloud-connected platforms offering solutions for telematics and connectivity, driver assistance, ADAS and digital cockpits.

From the point of view of driving and vehicle management, Digital Chassis allows for a zonal architecture that maps the state of the car and also includes ADAS and autonomous driving solutions, the latter represented for Qualcomm by Snapdragon Ride.

Qualcomm has its own computer vision system for autonomous driving

Obviously it supports 5G connectivity to the cloud, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Ethernet data traffic inside the car, but also V2X communications with other vehicles, road infrastructures, pedestrians and cyclists, Power Line Communications (PLC) for the stations. charging, and GNSS communication for positioning necessary for navigation.

The connectivity in the cloud also allows the offer of personalized services (SaaS) and above all OTA updates for the vehicle.

This bouquet of technologies will therefore arrive on road Ferraris. In addition, Qualcomm will also work with Maranello for design, develop and integrate digital cockpits.