Ferrari and the famous millionaires who will never sell a car

There are things that money can not buy… And one of those things that tickets do not grant is the class and status that Ferrari demands to own one of their exclusive cars. And if you don’t believe us, we are going to tell you about the “urban secret” about the black list of the brand Prancing Horse in which they appear celebrities and millionaires who do not sell cars.

What is the Ferrari Black List?

Whether in the Formula 1 or for those few able to afford a vehicle of such level, Ferrari is one of the most exclusive and powerful brands in the automotive industry. They know that their market is not the masses, but select clients that allow them to continue raising their status and the aspirational perception of owning it, but there are artists and tycoons who are banned by the company.

Those designated are said to be in the Ferrari Black Listof which although there is no proof as such, over the years there have been many celebrities who are harmed due to the measure and almost out of spite they speak badly about the brand, preferring to get a Maserati, a Bugatti or a Lamborghini, a Bugatti or a Maserati.

Who is on the Ferrari Black List?

According to the company’s own figures, in 2021 Ferrari sold 11 thousand 115 units. This means that the elite status is maintained because fewer pieces are sold compared to the number of potential buyers, making it an exclusive and absolute luxury item, but having the money does not guarantee that The Prancing Horse sell you a car. Or, if you already have it and they detect that you “lower its value” or make changes to the vehicle that are not well seen, they can add you to the banned list.

Justin Bieber – The world pop megastar is one of those who – it is rumored – is on the alleged banned sheet. The hit singer like sorry and friends owned a Ferrari 458 Italy between 2013 and 2017, to which he made several modifications, but the one that took him to the Black List is that he changed his color three times. He went from the original red to white, light blue and blue, sold it at auction and it is said that, for this reason, Ferrari refused to sell him another piece.

deadmau5 – One of the most popular DJs in the world was one of the most notorious cases and that seemed to prove the theory of the Ferrari Black List. He also owned a 458 Italia, but he totally altered it in color (light blue) and even an animated Nyan Cat design. returned the original appearance of the car. The DJ sold it and bought a Lamborghini.

Floyd Mayweather – One of the best boxers in history and one of the richest athletes, Money actually owns seven Ferrari cars that he painted white. That put him in the crosshairs of the non-gratos, but what definitely vetoed him is his presumptuous style in material things, boasting outrageous figures and his frequent company of women in petite cloths.

50cent – Part of the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, the rapper who rose to stardom with the song ‘In Da Club’ uploaded a video washing his Ferrari with champagne. This was listed as “low class” by the Italian brand, which added it to its Black List.

