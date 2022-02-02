Ferrari auctioned in Paris, from the 288 Gto to the static F310 F1

In fashion they would call it a “Capsule Collection”. It is the “Petitjean Collection Part II” organized in Paris by RM Sotheby’s on the days when the great Retromobile car show should have taken place, rescheduled for March (from 16th to 20th) due to the new wave of pandemic. But the most awaited auction by Ferrari fans regularly goes on stage, and the cars from the collection of former French driver Marcel Petitjean are ready to pass under the hammer of the noble English auction house. Twenty-eight rare Prancing Horses that will each be offered without reservation on the evening of February 2nd. The Petijeant collection covers the Ferrari world from 1959 to 1989 and is entirely dedicated to road cars, apart from a Formula 1 showcar: to be represented, the best road range of Maranello, from the Ferrari 250 GT / L Berlinetta Lusso of 1964, to the 250 GT Cabriolet, to the entire series of 2 + 2s produced, all exhibited in the exclusive spaces of Place Vendôme, in the heart of the French capital. “This is a unique event of its kind, because the cars are offered by Marcel Petitjean without reserve – explains RM Sotheby’s Auction Manager Augustin Sabatié-Garat -, and this Capsule Collection offers good opportunities to fans of the Cavallino, with cars ranging from 40,000 euros in Bertone’s Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 to over 2.5 million out of 288 Gto and 275 Gtb 4 – explains Sabatié – Garat. Petitjean, who was a private pilot in the late 60s and early 70s, began to accumulate an impressive collection of classic models as a long-term financial investment, following its retirement from the track. With his plans for a car museum wrecked, the 76-year-old ex-driver decided to part with two-thirds of his collection in 2020, to conclude now with the spectacular auction in Paris, in attendance, at Sotheby’s premises in Rue du Faubourg Saint- Honore on the evening of February 2, with an exhibition of the cars, the day before, in an exclusive space in Place Vendôme.