Ferrari: Binotto gives the numbers, but they are those of 2021 growth

How we must read Ferrari’s 2021 season: if we have to measure it in terms of performance, it was not at all positive, given that the Prancing Horse team did not score a single victory, continuing a fast that has lasted since the 2019 Singapore GP.

But to dismiss the championship just ended in such a hasty way would be not very honest from an intellectual point of view, because the Scuderia has risen to third place in the Constructors’ World Championship after the crash in the sixth of 2020. And if you look closely, the indicators of the Maranello team are certainly positive, in the sense that there has been a turnaround that feeds the moderate optimism that accompanies the birth of the ground-effect Red.

Mattia Binotto, like a perfect engineer, for the Christmas meeting with the media via Zoom, made extensive use of slides that showed a significant improvement in the team.

“This year we had set goals as a team. The first was to try to reduce the gap from the top team. We took Mercedes as a point of reference because in 2020 they had the most competitive car and this year they confirmed themselves by winning the Constructors’ World Championship ”.

“Our target, therefore, was to reduce this gap despite being aware of the criticalities of our 2020 single-seater. A poorly performing car both in corners and on straights, but also in terms of chassis, aerodynamics and power unit. We have set ourselves this goal despite the regulatory limits set for this season. It started with the 2020 single-seater on which only two development tokens could be spent. The aerodynamics could be modified as much as allowed, because also in this respect there were important limitations on the number of hours in the wind tunnel, while the power unit could be developed “.

“The second objective was to try to grow in every area of ​​the team compared to 2020. We had to improve both the preparation for the races in Maranello and the management of the weekends on the track. Furthermore, we also had to take a step forward in terms of reliability: to be understood not only as a factor linked to elements such as the engine or gearbox, but also, for example, to components that are not properly fixed to the car ”.

At this point the Cavallino team principal begins to rattle off some pretty interesting numbers ..

“Analyzing the first objective, that of reducing the gap with respect to the competition, I believe that we have obtained significant numbers. In 2020 we finished in sixth position in the Constructors’ championship, while this year we are in third position as proof of how the car has grown ”.

“If we look at the average points achieved at GP it emerges that we obtained 14.7 against 7.7 in 2020. This result is the result of both the reliability and growth of the SF21”.

“If we analyze the lap time difference between 2020 and 2021, taking the best of the Mercedes drivers as a reference, it emerges that last year in qualifying we were 1 ” 3 from the black arrow, while this year the gap dropped to 6 tenths. A still important gap but which shows how the team, during the winter, was able to identify the weaknesses of the project, trying to improve them “.

“We talked about an average gap, but if we look at the gap from Mercedes during the first seven races it was 4 tenths and then it has grown over the course of the season. By mid-2021 we had already reached 0 ”750 to finish with 8 tenths. The reason is easily explained: we have decided not to develop the car to focus only on 2022 ”.

The specification of the Reggio technician is correct, while in the race the comparison is conditioned by elements that do not enter the field in the single lap, such as the management and cooling of the tires or the management of the electricity of the power unit …

“In the race, the gap from Mercedes was 1 ” in 2020, while this year it fell to 8 tenths, a gap that is still significant but smaller than last year”.

Ferrari is certainly the team in the middle of the group that has had a linear growth over the season, resulting in the team with fewer ups and downs, always bringing at least one car to the points.

“Even if we have raced on new tracks, or on paper that are more difficult for us, we have always tried to make the most of the car’s potential. If we look at the comparison with McLaren, our direct rival this season, we can say that we had two very similar cars. The delta in qualifying between us and them was on average 5 cents per lap, but we managed to close the season with almost 50 points ahead of them. This shows that as regards the management aspect of the race weekend, a good job has been done to make the most of the car’s potential ”.

Here is the table that summarizes the Ferrari growth

2020 2021 World Constructors 6 3 Points / GP 7.7 14.7 Average position in Qualifying 10.0 6.5 Lap time difference in qualifying from Mercedes +1 “03 +0 “60 Race lap time difference from Mercedes +1 “07 +0 “80

The data relating to the reliability of the SF21 are also positive …

“Only in two races have we not seen the checkered flag with both cars. In both cases it was Leclerc’s car, in Monte Carlo and in Hungary. Last year, however, it happened on six occasions. If we look at the top 10 position, this year we have reached it 38 times, of which 20 with Carlos and 18 with Charles. These are further numbers that show an improvement compared to last season ”.

The last area where an important improvement has been observed is that of the pit stops.

“It’s true, the average times of all stops in 2021 was 2”55 against 2”72 last year. We must also underline that, starting from Belgium, the Federation has issued a technical directive which somehow slowed down the stops of all the teams by a couple of tenths. Our growth, therefore, came despite this technical directive and this also shows the team’s effort to improve “.

Binotto is keen to underline a number that concerns the completed pit stops are the time of 3 seconds …

“The percentage growth was important, going from 48% in 2020 to 73% this season”.

Ferrari, therefore, has achieved an important leap in quality that relaunches the Maranello team towards the top positions in F1. Will it be enough to win in 2022?