Ferrari biopic Michael Mann plot and cast film Adam Driver Penelope Cruz

Ferrari the film of Michael Mann with Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz And Shailene Woodley biopic on Enzo Ferrari between cars, races, women and private life

Michael Mann returns to the world of motor racing, after being among the manufacturers of Le Mans ’66 – The great challengeconcretizing his dream project on Enzo Ferrariin the biopic of the same name that will tell the story of the foundation of the Maranello house in 1947 and the life of Ferrari, focusing above all on 1957, between the painful death of his son Dinothe marriage in crisis with his wife Laura Dominica Garellothe relationship with the lover Lina Lardi and the famous (as bad as it was in that edition) the Mille Miglia car race, while the company found itself on the verge of bankruptcy.

To play the protagonist, after the flat rate it seems to Christian Bale And Hugh Jackmanwill be as much in demand as he is talented Adam Driverrecently on shields with House of Gucci And The Last Duel; the women protagonists will be Penélope Cruz (Madres paralelas), in the role of the wife LauraAnd Shailene Woodley (The Mauritanian) in those of the lover Lina.

Distributed by STX Entertainmentthe film will be based on the US reporter’s book Brock Yates Enzo Ferrari: The Man, The Cars, The Races, The Machinealso reprinted with the title The Man and the Machineand on a script written by the deceased Troy Kennedy-Martinauthor of The Italian Job.

Shooting will begin this spring in Modena and other locations in Emilia Romagna, with Michael Mann who has already declared himself delighted to be shooting in Italy with extraordinary artists such as Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz And Shailene Woodley and to bring an icon like Enzo Ferrari and his extraordinary genius.