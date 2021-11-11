Tech

Ferrari BR20: Features one-off interior engine

How would one be Ferrari of the 60s if it were designed today? This is the question asked by a collector, who commissioned a one-off with a front V12 engine from Maranello, the BR20. Based on the platform of the GTC4Lusso, the supercar evolves the concepts of grand touring by drawing inspiration from myths of the past, such as the 500 Superfast or the 410 SA, accentuating the fastback setting of the two-door. As with the other unique models presented in the past, no official information has come out from Maranello regarding the price of this one-off and its mechanics.

Details from the past. The goal of the Centro Stile led by Flavio Manzoni was to recapture the spirit of the coupé of the 50s and 60s, “without however falling into nostalgia”. The proportions are reminiscent of a twelve-cylinder of yesteryear, sporty and with an innate elegance: to achieve this effect, the BR20 has been lengthened by about seven centimeters compared to the GTC4Lusso, most of which at the rear. The volume of the cabin has also been updated to create shapes inspired by a pair of arches. Behind, the car was hollowed out to obtain an aerodynamic channel whose outlet is concealed by a black band below the spoiler, a modern reinterpretation of the theme – so dear to the Maranello company – of the flying buttresses (flying buttresses). The black color of the roof, on the other hand, is designed to visually lighten the passenger compartment and runs from the windscreen to the rear window, which is raised with respect to the tailgate with an effect that seems to accompany the flow of air.

Lots of carbon. Behind, the twin headlights reflect the shapes of the tailpipes, specifically designed for the BR20 and integrated within an extractor with active flaps in the underbody. In front, however, new lowered headlights with very thin daytime running lights are combined with a grille characterized by horizontal slats designed to emphasize the three-dimensionality of the grille. Also new are the double side chromed inerts, designed to make the front and the carbon element positioned above the grille more dynamic. In fact, at Maranello they have developed several unique components for this one-off: the 20 “alloy wheels with tone-on-tone diamond finishes are specific, as are the many details in carbon fiber. An example are the new armband covers, designed to make the side is more sinuous and emphasize the front air vents in the wheel arches.

Only two places. The cockpit of the GTC4Lusso has been completely transformed: it now has only two seats and is made up of “a single volume from the windscreen to the rear load compartment”. With this solution, the interiors convey sensations of lightness and airiness that are much greater than the original model. The two seats are upholstered in Heritage Dark Brown leather with silver cross stitching: two shades of brown combine with the weave of carbon fiber and oak upholstery to create an interior with an elegant and sophisticated look. The wooden inserts characterize different parts of the car, as well as the internal handles, the rear bench and the reclining floor, which hides a deep loading area for luggage.

Integral V12. Based on the mechanics of the GTC4Lusso, the new one-off should resume the mechanics of the model that went out of production last year. Its 6,262 cm3 naturally aspirated V12 delivers maximum power of 689 hp at 8,000 rpm and 697 Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm. The traction is permanent all-wheel, while the gearbox is a seven-speed electronically controlled sequential semi-automatic: for 0-100 km / h it takes 3.4 seconds, while the maximum speed is 335 km / h.

