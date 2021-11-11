Ferrari BR20: Features one-off interior engine

Details from the past. The goal of the Centro Stile led by Flavio Manzoni was to recapture the spirit of the coupé of the 50s and 60s, “without however falling into nostalgia”. The proportions are reminiscent of a twelve-cylinder of yesteryear, sporty and with an innate elegance: to achieve this effect, the BR20 has been lengthened by about seven centimeters compared to the GTC4Lusso, most of which at the rear. The volume of the cabin has also been updated to create shapes inspired by a pair of arches. Behind, the car was hollowed out to obtain an aerodynamic channel whose outlet is concealed by a black band below the spoiler, a modern reinterpretation of the theme – so dear to the Maranello company – of the flying buttresses (flying buttresses). The black color of the roof, on the other hand, is designed to visually lighten the passenger compartment and runs from the windscreen to the rear window, which is raised with respect to the tailgate with an effect that seems to accompany the flow of air.