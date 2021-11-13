Ferrari BR20: made to measure

UNIQUE – The Ferrari BR20 is the last one-off of the Maranello house built at the request of a customer starting from Ferrari GTC4Lusso. It is characterized by a line that winks at the past, at those proportions typical of some of Ferrari’s most iconic 12-cylinders, such as the 410 SA and the 500 Superfast. Compared to the GTC4Lusso, the two rear seats have been removed, so as to obtain a more streamlined line (the car is therefore a two-seater). The changes resulted in an increase of 7 cm in length compared to the model from which it was derived.

RECALLS FROM THE PAST – The Ferrari Style Center has therefore worked to create a car capable of paying homage to the past, revisiting it in a modern way. The proportions of the Ferrari BR20, with the long bonnet and tapered tail are reminiscent of the classics of the past. The volume of the passenger compartment has been revised in order to obtain sinuous shapes inspired by a pair of arches that run lengthwise, from the “A” pillar to the rear spoiler. The changes are also behind, with a hollowed out bumper, and where there is a carbon fiber diffuser inside which the tailpipes are integrated. Also new are the 20 ”alloy wheels.

BROWN LEATHER – The interiors of the FBR20 erraries they see extensive use of carbon fiber. The seats are upholstered in Heritage Dark Brown leather with a specific texture, as well as silver cross stitching. There is no shortage of precious details such as the oak upholstery with carbon fiber inserts for the rear bench.

BELOW IS A GTC4LUSSO – The engine specifications of the Ferrari BR20 they should remain the same as the GTC4Lusso, which is powered by a 6.9-liter V12, which delivers 690 hp at 8,000 rpm and transmits torque to the four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch robotic gearbox. The GTC4Lusso reach a top speed of 335 km / h, with a 0-100in 3.4 seconds.