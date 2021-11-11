Ferrari BR20, the exclusive V12 of the Cavallino – Mondo Auto

Harmony, timeless elegance and sportiness. All elements that are perfectly intertwined in the Ferrari BR20, a one-off pushed by the iconic V12 which wants to pay homage to the great great classics of the Cavallino of the 1950s and 1960s. Like all the creatures of the Special Projects division, the BR20 was also created following the wishes of the customer who personally oversaw its development, as a one-of-a-kind piece.

Starting from the GTC4Lusso, the Maranello car manufacturer has created a two-seater with a fastback look, eliminating the rear seats and drawing a more dynamic line. Compared to the 2 + 2, the Ferrari BR20 is 7 centimeters longer, almost reaching 5 meters. In this way we went to work on the silhouette of the car, obtaining a rear overhang capable of accentuating its proportions. The team of designers from Maranello, led by Flavio Manzoni, have taken over. the typical themes of some of the most iconic 12 cylinders in Ferrari history, including the 410 SA and the 500 Superfast, at the same time giving life to innovative solutions such as the use of a pair of arches that run longitudinally from the front pillar to the rear spoiler, generating a new effect in correspondence with the passenger compartment. The emptying of the rear volume has instead made it possible to create an aerodynamic channel with the air outlet hidden by the black rear band under the spoiler. This modern interpretation of Ferrari’s flying buttress links the car to the stylistic signature of the Prancing Horse, drawing inspiration not only from Ferrari’s GT tradition, but also from sports cars such as the 599 GTB Fiorano.

Also at the rear they stand out double headlights in harmony with the tailpipes, which are lower and set in an aerodynamic and pronounced extractor chute with active deflectors on the underbody. The round twin tailpipes of the BR20 have also been specially designed for this model. Carbon fiber dominates the Ferrari BR20 once again, used to enhance angular shapes and underline the performance vocation of this car equipped with all-wheel drive. The carbon fiber is also found at the front, in the large grille, connecting this one-off to the other unique pieces made by the Cavallino. On the other hand, the chromed side inserts are new which help to underline the dynamic character of the front. The shape of the front optical signature was then thought to convey a greater length of the bonnet and accentuate its elegant appearance. Also exclusive are the 20-inch tone-on-tone rims with a diamond finish.

Even inside the passenger compartment, an obsessive attention to detail is immediately noticeable, with two-tone brown leather and carbon fiber finishes, a choice made specifically by the customer. The seats are finished in Dark Brown Heritage leather dark brown and embellished with a unique pattern on the front and silver cross stitching. As previously mentioned, the Ferrari BR20 is driven by a V12 engine from 6.3 liters which delivers 690 HP of maximum power at 8000 rpm with a maximum torque of 697 Nm. The power-to-weight ratio is 2.6 kg / HP, a first for the category.