Ferrari BR20, the new One-Off unique in the world

Ferrari presents the new BR20, the latest addition to the One-Off series of the Maranello brand. The car becomes part of the most exclusive group of the entire production of the House, that of unique models that are created around the customer’s requests.

The new Ferrari BR20 is a two-seater V12 coupe which is created taking inspiration from the GTC4 Lusso, which refers to the marvelous Ferrari coupes of the fifties and sixties, without giving in to nostalgia, rather by combining timeless elegance and discreet sportiness. The car winks at the proportions and elegance typical of some of the most iconic 12 cylinders in the history of the brand.

Compared to Maranello’s powerful GTC4 Lusso, the two rear seats have been removed, the car boasts a more dynamic line with a fastback effect. The BR20 is about 7 centimeters longer than the supercar from which the manufacturer took its cue in its construction. One of the most important points in the BR20’s design process is the radical change in the volume of the passenger compartment, thanks to which the designers were able to create new proportions.

There black coloring of the roof connects the windshield to the rear window, and visually lightens the passenger compartment; the rear window raised above the surface of the tailgate seems to accompany the flow of air. The muscular rear bumper integrates seamlessly into the car with such an aggressive look. The twin taillights interact visually with the lowered tailpipes set in a prominent aerodynamic diffuser. The round twin exhausts were also designed specifically for the BR20.

The car is equipped with different carbon fiber details, which highlight the dynamic and performance qualities of Ferrari’s new supercar. An upper element in carbon fiber appears on the large front grille, creating a stylistic continuity with other recent Ferrari One-Offs. Among the elements created specifically for this car are the lowered headlights and with thinner daytime running lights than those of the GTC4 Lusso, which make the front hood appear even longer. The 20 ”wheels with tone-on-tone diamond finishes are another of the details designed exclusively for this unique model.

The interior of the new Ferrari BR20 is also wonderful and unique, which feature a combination, studied in detail with the customer, of leather in two shades of brown and carbon fiber. The seats upholstered in Dark Brown Heritage leather feature an exclusive pattern and silver cross stitching embroidered on the shoulders. The rear bench is adorned with oak paneling and carbon fiber inserts, the interior handles and the reclining floor hide a deep cargo area. The One-Off Ferrari BR20 represents a modern interpretation of the historic art of bodywork and pays homage to the core values ​​of the brand, passion and innovation.